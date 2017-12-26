WWE News: Kane Says His Wrestling Career Helps Him in Politics, Raw Social Media Score

– Kane discussed how his wrestling career has actually helped him in his political aspirations while speaking with the New York Post. The Big Red Machine said that the name recognition is helping him in his run for Knox County mayor.

“It’s sort of cool because your sort of entrenched political class is going to think that, oh he’s a wrestler and that’s going against him,’” Kane said. “It doesn’t. It actually works for me because you know people think that’s cool, but people know who I am too and the things that I have been doing in the community for years.”

– Raw’s social media ratings were down a bit from last week, per Nielsen Social. The Christmas episode brought in 386,00 Facebook interactions and 159,000 Twitter interactions, down from last week’s 387,000 and 215,000. Raw still ranked #1 among series and specials for the night, up from #2 last week.