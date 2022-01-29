wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane Set for Today’s Talking Smack, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
January 29, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE announced last night that Kane will be a guest on today’s edition of Talking Smack on Peacock. You can check out the announcement below:
Tomorrow on #TalkingSmack!#SmackDown @KaneWWE @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/5NuWkntdVp
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
– Below are some additional highlights for last night’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live:
More Trending Stories
- More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)