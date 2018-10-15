Quantcast

 

WWE News: Kane and Undertaker Respond to Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Mauro Ranallo Seeking MMA Work

October 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WWE Kane

– WWE has posted a new vignette of Kane and the Undertaker responding to Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s comments on last week’s Raw. The two teams face off at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2nd:

– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter noting that he’s not under contract to Bellator anymore and is seeking MMA commentary work:

