WWE News: Kane and Undertaker Respond to Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Mauro Ranallo Seeking MMA Work
October 15, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new vignette of Kane and the Undertaker responding to Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s comments on last week’s Raw. The two teams face off at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2nd:
– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter noting that he’s not under contract to Bellator anymore and is seeking MMA commentary work:
Dear MMA promoters, I have called some of the most memorable moments in the sport and would love to continue doing so full time in 2019. Please contact my manager @frankshamrock if interested in my services! #MMAuro 👊🙏
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) October 14, 2018