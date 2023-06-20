wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On Kane’s Unmasking Anniversary, Paul Heyman With Pat McAfee, More

June 20, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Kane RAW Image Credit: WWE

Peacock sent out an email blast recently to promote WWE’s plans to commemorate 20 years since the June 23, 2003 WWE Raw show where Kane was initially unmasked.

– Pat McAfee tweeted a highlight from a mobile interview on his show with Paul Heyman discussing his future goals that you can find below:

– WWE PR featured a tweet of a Fox News article with Bron Breakker as he prepares to face Seth Rollins:

