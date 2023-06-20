wrestling / News
WWE News: Note On Kane’s Unmasking Anniversary, Paul Heyman With Pat McAfee, More
– Peacock sent out an email blast recently to promote WWE’s plans to commemorate 20 years since the June 23, 2003 WWE Raw show where Kane was initially unmasked.
– Pat McAfee tweeted a highlight from a mobile interview on his show with Paul Heyman discussing his future goals that you can find below:
"I feel like I'm just getting started in my career..
Wrestling, life, everything" ~ @HeymanHustle #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JJzxfCqY66
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 20, 2023
– WWE PR featured a tweet of a Fox News article with Bron Breakker as he prepares to face Seth Rollins:
"I'm aware of how tall this task is and everything. But I'm hungry. I'm ready to go, confident in my ability, my body. I'm just I'm ready. Locked in." – #WWENXT Superstar @bronbreakkerwwe on his World Heavyweight Title match with @WWERollins https://t.co/eKdh5ucdEp
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Former Developmental Talent Anya Zova Details Her WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff Thinks CM Punk’s ESPN Interview Did Some Good, Talks Negativity To AEW
- Booker T On What Chris Benoit’s Legacy Would Have Been, Daniel Puder Not Making It In WWE
- Details On Backstage Reactions To CM Punk’s AEW Collision Promo