WWE News: Kane Visits Knox County Fire Station, Trish Stratus Gets New Magazine Cover

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kane shared some pics of his latest duties as mayor of Knox County on Twitter. You can see the pics below below of his visit to Knox County Fire Station 30 and Pellissippi State Community College:

– Trish Status posted to Twitter to confirm that she will be on the cover of Real Style Magazine:

