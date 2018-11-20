wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane Visits Knox County Fire Station, Trish Stratus Gets New Magazine Cover
– Kane shared some pics of his latest duties as mayor of Knox County on Twitter. You can see the pics below below of his visit to Knox County Fire Station 30 and Pellissippi State Community College:
Keep an eye out for our turkey fryer safety video. Thanks, @rmfireknox for your help and your service to our community. pic.twitter.com/yIJpjG7EX2
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 17, 2018
The doctor is in. Well, for @ps's Sim Man, anyway. pic.twitter.com/lzGyhqHSRU
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 20, 2018
– Trish Status posted to Twitter to confirm that she will be on the cover of Real Style Magazine:
Made some more magic with @dave_laus! Excited to share I landed the holiday cover of my 108th cover! Check it out and tell me what you think! I love the way it turned out! https://t.co/DYupCf1QYf
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 20, 2018