WWE News: Karen Jarrett Comments on Jeff’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Backlash Ticket Sale Date

– Karen Jarrett posted to Twitter commenting on her husband Jeff’s announced WWE Hall of Fame induction. Replying to a fan who mentioned how Jeff always lands on his feet, she posted:

ALWAYS!!! His 1st & greatest Love will always be wrestling. This love will NEVER change or end. Those who have stabbed him in the back or screwed him over. Karma is knocking at ur door. The 1’s that have pulled the knife out & stiched him up God was watching and will be Blessed. https://t.co/KDMhZJpRFZ — Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) February 20, 2018

– Tickets go on sale for Backlash on Saturday. The show takes place on May 6th in Newark, New Jersey and will be the first of the newly dual-branded PPV events.