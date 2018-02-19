 

WWE News: Karen Jarrett Comments on Jeff’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Backlash Ticket Sale Date

February 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karen Jarrett

– Karen Jarrett posted to Twitter commenting on her husband Jeff’s announced WWE Hall of Fame induction. Replying to a fan who mentioned how Jeff always lands on his feet, she posted:

– Tickets go on sale for Backlash on Saturday. The show takes place on May 6th in Newark, New Jersey and will be the first of the newly dual-branded PPV events.

