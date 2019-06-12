wrestling / News

WWE News: Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Are ‘Still Employed,’ IIconics Get Cheap Heat in Sacramento

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Karl Anderson took a moment to remind fans who may not otherwise remember that the Good Brothers are in fact still on the WWE roster. Anderson posted the following about his tag team, which has not worked many matches on TV this year:

– WWE posted the following video of The IIconics working the crowd with some cheap heat tactics off-camera. The two take shots at Sacramento, including mislabelling Los Angeles as the capital of California and showing extreme favoritism to the City of Angels:

