WWE News: Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Are ‘Still Employed,’ IIconics Get Cheap Heat in Sacramento
– Karl Anderson took a moment to remind fans who may not otherwise remember that the Good Brothers are in fact still on the WWE roster. Anderson posted the following about his tag team, which has not worked many matches on TV this year:
Yes, we are still employed .,
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) June 12, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of The IIconics working the crowd with some cheap heat tactics off-camera. The two take shots at Sacramento, including mislabelling Los Angeles as the capital of California and showing extreme favoritism to the City of Angels:
EXCLUSIVE: @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE did not exactly think of Sacramento as… well, you know. #IICONIC #SDLive pic.twitter.com/unCjOTgnsv
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019
