WWE News: Karl Anderson Says The Club is the ‘O.C.,’ Kofi Kingston Hits Title Reign Milestone
– Karl Anderson took to Twitter on Wednesday and weighed in on The Club’s status as the “O.C.” You can see his post below, in which he says he, Luke Gallows and AJ Styles are the “Official, Original, Only Club That Matters”:
The O.C.
The…..
Official
Original
Only Club that matters..@AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @WWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/DrChqB3A98
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) July 17, 2019
– The WWE Stats and Info account noted that Kofi Kingston has entered a rarified category. With his WWE Championship reign passing 100 days, he is now one of only four people who have 100+ day total reigns with five different titles in their WWE careers:
Superstars who spent 100+ total days with FIVE different titles in their @WWE careers:
–@mikethemiz (WWE/IC/US/WWE Tag/World Tag)
–@WWESheamus (WWE/US/Raw Tag/SD Tag/World Hvywt)
–@MATTHARDYBRAND (ECW/Cruiser/Euro/WWE Tag/World Tag)
-NEW: @TrueKofi (WWE/IC/US/Raw Tag/SD Tag)
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 17, 2019
