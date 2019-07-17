wrestling / News

WWE News: Karl Anderson Says The Club is the ‘O.C.,’ Kofi Kingston Hits Title Reign Milestone

July 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles The Club Extreme Rules

– Karl Anderson took to Twitter on Wednesday and weighed in on The Club’s status as the “O.C.” You can see his post below, in which he says he, Luke Gallows and AJ Styles are the “Official, Original, Only Club That Matters”:

– The WWE Stats and Info account noted that Kofi Kingston has entered a rarified category. With his WWE Championship reign passing 100 days, he is now one of only four people who have 100+ day total reigns with five different titles in their WWE careers:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Karl Anderson, Kofi Kingston, The Club, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading