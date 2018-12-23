WWE News: Karl Anderson Shares Clip From ‘Botch Club’ WWE Network Show, Titus O’Neil Appears at Joy Of Giving Event

– Karl Anderson took to Twitter to share a clip of the new WWE Network show “Botch Club,” which will debut on the WWE Network on Monday. You can see the video below, which features Anderson and Luke Gallows watching Gallows’ tryout for Tough Enough:

Got our own show on @WWENetwork you’re not gonna wanna miss when I surprised the #OGB and put on a clip of @LukeGallowsWWE #ToughEnough tryout 😂..

Available anytime on demand starting this Monday at 10am and then streams live on the network on December 28th at 7pm#BotchClub pic.twitter.com/JizcdxHkFL — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) December 22, 2018

– WWE shared the following video of Titus O’Neil talking at a Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida: