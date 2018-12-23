Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Karl Anderson Shares Clip From ‘Botch Club’ WWE Network Show, Titus O’Neil Appears at Joy Of Giving Event

December 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Good Brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Raw 4.26.16

– Karl Anderson took to Twitter to share a clip of the new WWE Network show “Botch Club,” which will debut on the WWE Network on Monday. You can see the video below, which features Anderson and Luke Gallows watching Gallows’ tryout for Tough Enough:

– WWE shared the following video of Titus O’Neil talking at a Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida:

