WWE News: Karl Anderson Targeting Luke Harper, Flashback Clip Featuring Triple H and Kane
June 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Karl Anderson sent a warning to Luke Harper, threatening to go after him for his comments about his family.
Dubuque, Iowa #BrotherTime for #WWELive on the eve of #MITB ..@LukeHarperWWE said what he said..
Named my kids by their names..
No more words need to be spoken. @LukeGallowsWWE n I will see you tomorrow in Chicago..
Time to fight. #MITB
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) June 16, 2018
– WWE has posted a flashback clip to 2003 where Triple H invited Kane to join Evolution.