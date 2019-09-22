wrestling / News

WWE News: Karl Anderson Teases Talk’n Shop Return, Full Hell in a Cell 2010 Match, WWE Untold Kane Clip

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karl Anderson

– Karl Anderson is thinking of bringing back his Talk’n Shop podcast. Anderson posted to Twitter talking about the potential return of the podcast, which featured himself, Luke Gallows and Rocky Romero. It ended just before Gallows and Anderson signed with WWE.

– WWE posted the following full Hell in a Cell match between Randy Orton and Sheamus from 2010:

– The company also shared the below clip from WWE Untold: That’s Gotta Be Kane!, with Kane talking about his debut during the first Hell in a Cell Match:

