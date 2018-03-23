WWE News: Karl Anderson Has Trouble on Air Canada Flight, Natalya on Her WrestleMania Gear, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Karl Anderson noted on Twitter that he had issues on an Air Canada flight. You can see his post below. Wrestling Inc reports that the flight left Cincinnati at 10 AM Friday morning and landed in Toronto around 11 AM.

Ok @AirCanada I’m on flight AC7322 , you can look up what went wrong, I’m writing down all of my requests and vouchers I’d like now (🍺💰🍻💰🍕) and will dm soon!

Looking forward to all of my prizes! — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 23, 2018

– Natalya posted a new Calgary Sun column discussing her memories of WrestleMania. She also discussed her ring gear for the upcoming WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal:

I’m also excited to be a part of the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. This year, there are several women’s matches on the card, which is a testament to WWE’s women’s evolution.

I can’t wait to compete in a match with some of the very best women competitors in the world and walk down the ramp in front of a stadium full of people who share my same passion. Wait until you see my ring gear, made by the same seamstress who made every single outfit my dad ever wore at WrestleMania. Let’s just say the catsuit I’ll be wearing in New Orleans could rival Beyoncé’s most fashionable pieces.

And I’ll give you a little inside information — I’ll be rocking more than 5,000 pink and black Swarovski crystals! After all, it is WrestleMania, where in the words of Rihanna, you’ve got to “shine bright like a diamond.”

I can’t wait to take hundreds of selfies with my fans, friends, family and co-workers, and capture every moment of performing and competing on the grandest stage of them all.

The best feeling will be hugging my dad after my WrestleMania match and celebrating, New Orleans style!

If you see us, please stop us for selfie!

– Cesaro plays more Clash in the following episode from UpUpDownDown: