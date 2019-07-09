wrestling / News

WWE News: Karl Anderson Weighs in On The Club’s Reunion, Stock Up

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles The Club WWE RAW 7-1-19

– Karl Anderson is excited for fans to see The Club the way that it is supposed to be now that they’ve gotten together again. Anderson posted to Twitter as you can see below, noting that the group started in Japan but now will be “all over the World, the way it’s supposed to be, unhinged”:

– WWE’s stock closed at $72.98 on Tuesday, up $0.32 (0.44%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.08% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Karl Anderson, The Club, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading