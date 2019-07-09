wrestling / News
WWE News: Karl Anderson Weighs in On The Club’s Reunion, Stock Up
July 9, 2019
– Karl Anderson is excited for fans to see The Club the way that it is supposed to be now that they’ve gotten together again. Anderson posted to Twitter as you can see below, noting that the group started in Japan but now will be “all over the World, the way it’s supposed to be, unhinged”:
Sure, we started it in Japan 🇯🇵..
But now you’re gonna see it all over the World, the way it’s supposed to be, unhinged..
🍿
Enjoy @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/4Z4h5fmqBL
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) July 9, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $72.98 on Tuesday, up $0.32 (0.44%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.08% on the day.
