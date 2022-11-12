wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Explains Success, NIL Recruits Highlighted in The Athletic, Tribute Video for Veterans Day
– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted the following message on defining success. He wrote, “Rules are made for no one else other than those who are simply willing to follow them. However, Success isn’t concerned with the means in which we capture it. Decisions…decisions. @wwe #TickTock”
Rules are made for no one else other than those who are simply willing to follow them.
However,
Success isn’t concerned with the means in which we capture it.
Decisions…decisions.@wwe ⏳ #TickTock pic.twitter.com/uE9TXsWShj
— Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) November 12, 2022
– The Athletic highlighted WWE NIL recruits the Cavinda Twins, Haley and Hanna.
As highlighted by @_Brian_Hamilton from @TheAthletic, @WWE NIL athletes @CavinderHaley and @CavinderHanna are avatars for a new age of athletes.https://t.co/yXAnEgvZlY
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) November 10, 2022
– WWE released the following video to honor our veterans for Veterans Day 2022: