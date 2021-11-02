wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Plays Superstars Ki Paathshala, Halloween Select Series on Canvas 2 Canvas, Raw Video Highlights
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Karrion Kross played a game of Ki Paathshala on WWE Now India:
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas showcases Rob Schamberger creating artwork for the Halloween Select Series:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
