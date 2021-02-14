WWE News: Karrion Kross Promises to be Watching Tonight’s NXT TakeOver, Shawn Michaels Hypes Dusty Cup Finals

– Former WWE NXT World champion Karrion Kross promised he will be watching tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Kross is not scheduled to be in action tonight, but he proclaimed that a course for the future will be decided.

Karrion Kross tweeted, “A course of the future will be decided in due T I M E tonight at #NXTTakeOver Vengeance Day…As always, we will be watching. Hourglass with flowing sand @WWENXT”

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hyped up the finals for the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tonight, featuring MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans. Michaels tweeted, “Excited for this one! Make sure you’re tuning in tonight! @WWENetwork #NXTTakeOver”