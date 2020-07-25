WWE News: Karrion Kross Says John Morrison Deserves Better, Angel Garza’s Grandmother Passes Away, WWE Remembers Regis Philbin

– Karrion Kross posted a message to Twitter stating that John Morrison ‘indubitably’ deserves better. He wrote:

– Angel Garza revealed that his grandmother has passed away. He posted a photo of himself and Humberto Carrillo with her.

Abuelita cuquis 💔😭 te amo y te extrañare por siempre! Grandma 💔😭 I love you and I’ll miss you forever!! RIP 🙏

💔💔💔💔💔💔

– WWE has posted a photo gallery to remember Regis Philbin, who passed away last night.