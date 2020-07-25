wrestling / News

WWE News: Karrion Kross Says John Morrison Deserves Better, Angel Garza’s Grandmother Passes Away, WWE Remembers Regis Philbin

July 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Johnny Impact Killer Kross

– Karrion Kross posted a message to Twitter stating that John Morrison ‘indubitably’ deserves better. He wrote:

– Angel Garza revealed that his grandmother has passed away. He posted a photo of himself and Humberto Carrillo with her.

– WWE has posted a photo gallery to remember Regis Philbin, who passed away last night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angel Garza, Karrion Kross, Regis Philbin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading