WWE News: Karrion Kross Says John Morrison Deserves Better, Angel Garza’s Grandmother Passes Away, WWE Remembers Regis Philbin
– Karrion Kross posted a message to Twitter stating that John Morrison ‘indubitably’ deserves better. He wrote:
Hello John.#JohnMorrisonIndubitablyDeservesBetter@TheRealMorrison #Smackdown
— ⏳ Karrion Kross ❌ (@WWEKarrionKross) July 25, 2020
– Angel Garza revealed that his grandmother has passed away. He posted a photo of himself and Humberto Carrillo with her.
Abuelita cuquis 💔😭 te amo y te extrañare por siempre!
Grandma 💔😭 I love you and I’ll miss you forever!!
RIP 🙏
💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/IfdjWNoCCB
— Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) July 25, 2020
– WWE has posted a photo gallery to remember Regis Philbin, who passed away last night.
Remembering the legendary Regis Philbin. https://t.co/U8OVPM4RzG pic.twitter.com/UOyr0YdJ4i
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
