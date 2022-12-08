wrestling / News

WWE News: Karrion Kross Set For Next Celtic Warrior Workout, Most Watched WWE Videos of 2022, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Karrion Kross Image Credit: WWE

– Sheamus revealed that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set for the next Celtic Warrior Workout, which debuts on Youtube at 10 AM ET tomorrow.

– WWE has shared a new video looking at the most watched clips of 2022.

– Today’s WWE Main Event features the following:

* Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander
* Katana Chance vs. Tamina Snuka

