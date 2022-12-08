wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Set For Next Celtic Warrior Workout, Most Watched WWE Videos of 2022, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
December 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Sheamus revealed that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set for the next Celtic Warrior Workout, which debuts on Youtube at 10 AM ET tomorrow.
IS THIS the hottest #bravechange EVER with @realKILLERkross & @Lady_Scarlett13 'Sexy Couple' workout?!? 😳 Fri, 10am ET…
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 7, 2022
– WWE has shared a new video looking at the most watched clips of 2022.
– Today’s WWE Main Event features the following:
* Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander
* Katana Chance vs. Tamina Snuka
