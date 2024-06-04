wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Takes a Shot at The New Day, More Raw Video Highlights
June 4, 2024 | Posted by
– The Final Testament’s AOP picked up a win over The New Day last night on WWE Raw. Later on, leader Karrion Kross took another shot at The New Day via social media. He wrote, “The power of positivity is a lie. @WWE ⌛️ #WWERaw”
The power of positivity is a lie.@WWE ⌛️ #WWERaw
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) June 4, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
