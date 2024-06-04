wrestling / News

WWE News: Karrion Kross Takes a Shot at The New Day, More Raw Video Highlights

June 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Karrion Kross Image Credit: WWE

– The Final Testament’s AOP picked up a win over The New Day last night on WWE Raw. Later on, leader Karrion Kross took another shot at The New Day via social media. He wrote, “The power of positivity is a lie. @WWE ⌛️ #WWERaw”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:


















