wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch To Open This Week’s NXT, Kross and Scarlett Set For The Bump, Top 10 Summerslam Returns
August 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch will open tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Here’s the card:
* North American Championship Qualifying Match: KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes vs. TBD
* Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze
* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest
* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch
* We’ll hear from Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae
– Speaking of Kross, he will appear on next week’s episode of The Bump along with Scarlett.
– WWE has posted a list of the top ten Summerslam returns.
More Trending Stories
- Pat McAfee Explains His Attack on Adam Cole, Says He Will Dance on the Grave of NXT
- Logan Paul Challenges Influencers to Beat Him in a Wrestling Match, Wrestlers From Across Twitter Respond
- Eric Bischoff Discusses The Backstage Energy in AEW, His Backstage Observations of Tony Khan, If He’d Consider Taking Creative Role With AEW
- Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar