wrestling / News

WWE News: Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch To Open This Week’s NXT, Kross and Scarlett Set For The Bump, Top 10 Summerslam Returns

August 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karrion Kross Danny Burch NXT

Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch will open tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Here’s the card:

* North American Championship Qualifying Match: KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes vs. TBD
* Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze
* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest
* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch
* We’ll hear from Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

– Speaking of Kross, he will appear on next week’s episode of The Bump along with Scarlett.

– WWE has posted a list of the top ten Summerslam returns.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Karrion Kross, Summerslam, WWE Top 10, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading