WWE News: Karrion Kross Wants to Show How Dangerous Masks Can Be, AJ Styles Predicts Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton,

– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shared a message today on how he intends to show how dangerous a mask can be. He wrote the following:

“We all wear masks. And the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin. We understand how dangerous a mask can be. We all become what we pretend to be. Perhaps I intend to expose that…Painfully.”

– WWE has released a new video featuring AJ Styles offering his thoughts on Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley for the World Championship. The match is slated for tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Styles said he hopes Lashley puts Orton in the hospital, so he and Omos can get a rematch against RK-Bro for the Raw tag team titles and win back the belts.