WWE News: Karrion Kross Will Be Watching Takeover, Johnny Gargano Says His Work Speaks For Itself, List of Independent Content Added to WWE Network

October 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karrion Kross NXT Takeover XXX

– In a post on Twitter, Karrion Kross noted that he will be watching NXT Takeover 31 tomorrow night. Kross is the former NXT champion prior to Balor, and had to give up his title due to injury.

– Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano spoke about a link from WWE showcasing his top five Takeover matches.

He wrote: “I think my body of work speaks for itself but some people seem to forget. Win, lose or draw.. always #JohnnyTakeOver

– New independent content has been added to the WWE Network including The Best of NXT In PROGRESS (Vol. 1), EVOLVE 129, ICW Fight Club 98, and wXw Shotgon 2020 (s2e3). According to WWE Network News, these are the matches on In PROGRESS (Vol. 1):

Chapter 10: Glory Follows Virtues As If It Were Its Shadow (November 24, 2013)
Adam Cole vs Mark Haskins

Chapter 13: Unbelievable Jeff (May 18, 2014)
Prince Devitt (Finn Bálor) vs Zack Sabre Jr.

Chapter 19: Super Strong Style 16 Night 1 (May 24, 2015)
Tommaso Ciampa vs Damo O’Connor (Killian Dain)

Chapter 21: You Know We Don’t Like To Use The Sit Down Gun (September 6, 2015)
Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs Sumerian Death Squad (Michael Dante and Tommy End [Aleister Black])

Chapter 32: 5000 To 1 (June 26, 2016)
Johnny Gargano vs Mark Haskins

Chapter 45: Galvanize (March 19, 2017)
Nixon Newell (Tegan Knox) vs Jinny

Chapter 88: Super Strong Style 16 – 2019 – Night 2 (May 05, 2019)
Kyle O’Reilly vs Paul Robinson

Presented by Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong.

