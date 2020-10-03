WWE News: Karrion Kross Will Be Watching Takeover, Johnny Gargano Says His Work Speaks For Itself, List of Independent Content Added to WWE Network

– In a post on Twitter, Karrion Kross noted that he will be watching NXT Takeover 31 tomorrow night. Kross is the former NXT champion prior to Balor, and had to give up his title due to injury.

– Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano spoke about a link from WWE showcasing his top five Takeover matches.

He wrote: “I think my body of work speaks for itself but some people seem to forget. Win, lose or draw.. always #JohnnyTakeOver”

– New independent content has been added to the WWE Network including The Best of NXT In PROGRESS (Vol. 1), EVOLVE 129, ICW Fight Club 98, and wXw Shotgon 2020 (s2e3). According to WWE Network News, these are the matches on In PROGRESS (Vol. 1):