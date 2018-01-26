WWE News: Kassius Ohno on His Journey to NXT, Pics of Ember Moon & More At WrestleMania Reading Challenge

– WWE released a new video of Kassius Ohno discussing his journey to NXT ahead of his match with The Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: Philadelpha. You can see the video below, which includes comments from Les Thatcher, Johnny Gargano, Norman Smiley and more:

– Ember Moon and the WWE Community Twitter account posted pictures from the WrestleMania Reading Challenge beginning in New Orleans this week, as you can see below: