WWE News: Kassius Ohno on His Journey to NXT, Pics of Ember Moon & More At WrestleMania Reading Challenge
– WWE released a new video of Kassius Ohno discussing his journey to NXT ahead of his match with The Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: Philadelpha. You can see the video below, which includes comments from Les Thatcher, Johnny Gargano, Norman Smiley and more:
– Ember Moon and the WWE Community Twitter account posted pictures from the WrestleMania Reading Challenge beginning in New Orleans this week, as you can see below:
So honored to be apart of the @WWE @FirstBook #WWEReads #WrestleManiaReadingChallange again this year! Can't wait to see what these awesome readers accomplish this year! Last year we read over 2 million minutes! Let's go! @WWECommunity #WeAreNXT #MythRises #Shenom #WarGoddess pic.twitter.com/cOdVeoTdrD
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) January 23, 2018
.@WWE and @FirstBook teamed up for National Reading Day by reading #TromboneShorty to 300 students in New Orleans. #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/tBJ1I81c3y
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) January 24, 2018