WWE News: Kassius Ohno Speechless After NXT Loss, Lars Sullivan Says He’ll Dominate the Universe

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT TV Kassius Ohno

– WWE posted an NXT Fallout video with Kassius Ohno reacting to his loss to Adam Cole on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below, in which Cathy Kelley tries to get a comment but Ohno is speechless:

– Laris Sullivan posted thge following to Twitter, promising to dominate “North America, NXT, the world, WWE, and the universe”:

