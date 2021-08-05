wrestling / News

WWE News: Kay Lee Ray Currently In Florida, Update On Harry Smith In WWE, Lineup For NXT UK Today

August 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kay Lee Ray NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff

PWInsider reports that former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray is currently in Florida and has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It’s unknown if she will appear on NXT at this time.

– Meanwhile, the website also notes that Harry Smith has indeed signed with WWE, but he hasn’t been assigned a brand yet.

– The lineup for today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes:

* 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading