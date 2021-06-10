wrestling / News

WWE News: Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura Title Rematch Preview, Top 10 Superstars Hitting the RKO, Battle of the Brands GM Press Conference

June 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK - Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura

– WWE has released a new preview for today’s NXT UK. Tonight’s show features Kay Lee Ray defending the NXT UK Women’s title against Meiko Satomura. You can check out that preview video below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstars Hitting the RKO:

– Battle of the Brands held a GM Press Conference with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze:

