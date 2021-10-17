wrestling / News
WWE News: Kayla Braxton Celebrates Five Years With WWE, Three Years of NXT UK, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton noted that she was hired by Michael Cole to work in WWE five years ago today. She wrote on Twitter, “I just wanna congratulate @MichaelCole for hiring me on this day 5 years ago! Everyone go tag Michael Cole today and tell him what a great decision that was!” You can check out the tweet Kayla Braxton shared below:
– Meanwhile for other wrestling anniversaries, NXT UK celebrates three years of the brand today as well. Per the NXT UK Twitter:
“Thank you to the incredibly talented competitors, the hard work behind the scenes and the roars and the passion of the @NXTUK Universe. The main event caliber clashes of day one veterans to the rising stars taking titles and making moments … this is NXT UK.”
– Here are the latest Top 10 SmackDown Moments:
