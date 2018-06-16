WWE News: Keith Lee Appears at NXT Takeover: Chicago, Adam Cole Rips Pat McAfee During Pre-Show

– Keith Lee made his first official WWE appearance at NXT Takeover: Chicago on Saturday night. You can see a pic below from the WWE Twitter account. Lee signed with the company recently and will report to the WWE Performance Center this month.

– WWE posted the following video of Adam Cole taking shots at Pat McAfee during the NXT Takeover: Chicago pre-show. Former NFL player McAfee has been feuding with Cole on social media after they did an angle at an NXT live event several months back.