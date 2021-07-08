wrestling / News

WWE News: Keith Lee Assures Fans There Is ‘Zero Quit’ in Him, John Cena Challenged to Box of Lies on The Tonight Show, Amari Miller Featured in PC Vlog

July 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee WWE Raw

As noted, WWE Superstar Keith Lee has not appeared on WWE programming since last February, and his status has been a bit of a question mark. The former NXT North American champion shared a message to fans today via Twitter, asking for fans to remain patient.

Keith Lee wrote, “Many of you are reminding me of this day a year ago. So much has happened since then, it feels so long ago. Patience my friends….there is zero quit IN me. So don’t you quit ON me. I miss you. And I love you.” You can view his message below.

– John Cena was challenged to Box of Lies on The Tonight Show this week. You can see a video of that segment below:

– NXT talent Amari Miller was featured in a new WWE Performance Center vlog, which is viewable below:

