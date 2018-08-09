WWE News: Keith Lee Comments on NXT Debut, Seth Rollins Learns Kung Fu

– Keith Lee posted to Twitter to comment on the feedback he’s gotten from his NXT debut on this week’s episode. You can see his post below:

Humble gratitude for all the positive feedback on the debut last night. Let us see what kind of ride we can create. Only time will tell…#BaskInMyGlory for #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/Tl1uZbslpr — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 9, 2018

– WWE shared the following video of Seth Rollins learning kung fu in Shanghai, China while there on a promotional tour for the company: