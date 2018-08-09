Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Keith Lee Comments on NXT Debut, Seth Rollins Learns Kung Fu

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee NXT WWE

– Keith Lee posted to Twitter to comment on the feedback he’s gotten from his NXT debut on this week’s episode. You can see his post below:

– WWE shared the following video of Seth Rollins learning kung fu in Shanghai, China while there on a promotional tour for the company:

article topics :

Keith Lee, NXT, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading