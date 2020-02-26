WWE News: Keith Lee Dedicates TakeOver Match to Late Coach, Bella Twins Share Mocktail Vlog, Video Showcase for Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

– The WWE Performance Center channel released a video on how Keith Lee dedicated his NXT TakeOver: Portland match to his late coach, Daniel Maberry, who passed away due to cancer. You can check out that Keith Lee video below.

– WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) shared a vlog today on how to create a cucumber mint mocktail. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video where WWE Al An host Nathalie Mamo explains the name for the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match before tomorrow’s Super ShowDown event. The match is named after the Tuwaiq mountain range in Saudi Arabia.