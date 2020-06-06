WWE News: Keith Lee Offers to Give Gargano ‘A Proper Receipt,’ Indi Hartwell on Overcoming Adversity, Brie Bella Gets Locked Out in France in Total Bellas Clip

– NXT North American champion Keith Lee sent a message directed at challenger Johnny Gargano ahead of tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Twitter. Lee will defend his title against Gargano tomorrow night. The event will be held at Full Sail University and will be broadcast on the WWE Network.

Keith Lee tweeted, “I understand your wish for the prestige draped over my shoulder. However…I lack patience for your antics. Come. I shall give you a proper receipt. #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse #NorthAmericanChampionship #FirstOfMyKind #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell appeared on the SwerveCity Podcast, where she discussed overcoming adversity when she dropped out of college and opted to start her wrestling training. You can check out that video below.

– The Bella Twins released a new preview clip for Total Bellas on their YouTube channel. The clip shows Brie Bella and her mother, Kathy, getting locked out of their rental home in France. That video clip is available below.