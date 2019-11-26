wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Thanks Fans For Their Support, Raw Top 10, The Rock Promotes Tequila Brand
– WWE NXT superstar Keith Lee took to social media to thank fans for their support following his big weekend.
This weekend had its peaks and valleys…
But the support has been unreal. Thank you to everyone. For the kinds words and support. It means so very, very much.
But Chicago….you get a special shoutout. I felt you in my *SOUL* I don't intend to let you down again. pic.twitter.com/UoB54WmknA
— Science Anoma-Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 25, 2019
– WWE posted the top 10 moments from Raw.
– The Rock posted the following on his Instagram pertaining to his tequila.
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful and sexy sight as our Teremana Tequila bottles come hot off the line. Years in the making and a true labor of love. And a toast of gratitude to all our hard working Teremana team at our distillery in 🇲🇽 Jalisco. Pride in every drop. Come have a drink 🥃 #TeremanaTequila COMING 2020 Q1
