WWE News: Keith Lee Thanks Fans For Their Support, Raw Top 10, The Rock Promotes Tequila Brand

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Keith Lee WWE NXT

– WWE NXT superstar Keith Lee took to social media to thank fans for their support following his big weekend.

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from Raw.

– The Rock posted the following on his Instagram pertaining to his tequila.

