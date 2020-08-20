WWE News: Keith Lee Spars With Drew McIntyre in the Ring, Legado Del Fantasma Set for Q&A, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE released a video showing NXT champion Keith Lee and WWE champion Drew McIntyre sparring and training together in the ring ahead of this weekend’s NXT TakeOver XXX and Summerslam 2020 events. You can check out that video clip below.

– NXT Superstars Legado Del Fantasma will be taking part in a Twitter Q&A session on Saturday, August 22 at 1:00 pm EST before NXT TakeOver: XXX. You can view the announcement below.

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode. You can view the video list below: