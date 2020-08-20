wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Spars With Drew McIntyre in the Ring, Legado Del Fantasma Set for Q&A, Top 10 NXT Moments
– WWE released a video showing NXT champion Keith Lee and WWE champion Drew McIntyre sparring and training together in the ring ahead of this weekend’s NXT TakeOver XXX and Summerslam 2020 events. You can check out that video clip below.
– NXT Superstars Legado Del Fantasma will be taking part in a Twitter Q&A session on Saturday, August 22 at 1:00 pm EST before NXT TakeOver: XXX. You can view the announcement below.
THEY lead, YOU follow… and ask.
Join #LegadoDelFantasma for a very special @Twitter Q & A THIS SATURDAY at 1pm EST ahead of #NXTTakeOver XXX! 🇲🇽 💀 👊 #WWENXT @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/LozWgA4EI9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2020
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode. You can view the video list below:
More Trending Stories
- Erick Rowan On The Original Plan For What Was In the Cage, His American Horror Story-Inspired Idea
- Eric Bischoff Discusses What Impressed Him About Ultimate Warrior At Their First Meeting, If WCW Ever Considered Teaming Up Warrior & Sting
- Vince Russo Accuses Bruce Prichard Of Intentionally Misusing Mickie James in Raw Return
- More Details on Renee Young Departing WWE Following Summerslam