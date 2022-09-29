wrestling / News
WWE News: Ken Shamrock on Who He Would Want to Face in the Fight Pit, Sami Zayn Shares Jokingly Tweets Photo of Two GOATS, Drew McIntyre Visits Children’s Hospital
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock spoke on which opponents in WWE he’d face past or present in the Fight Pit. For a past Superstar, Shamrock picked Kurt Angle. For a current one, he picked Brock Lesnar.
Kurt Angle or Brock https://t.co/aT5XwyeNDm
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) September 28, 2022
– Sami Zayn tweeted out a fun photo showing him next to a goat. GOAT is also typically used as an acronym for “Greatest Of All Time.” You can check out that tweet below.
TWO GOATS pic.twitter.com/XtuR73scbA
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 29, 2022
– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre visited some patients at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio this week:
.@DMcIntyreWWE made dreams come true today at the @childrenshospsa for #ConnorsCure and @TheVFoundation! pic.twitter.com/3NhU2uMEUq
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 29, 2022
