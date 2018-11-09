Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Kenny Omega Wants to Face Buddy Murphy, Alexa Bliss Talks Women’s Team Raw For Survivor Series

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega njpw

– Kenny Omega said on Twitter that he’d be down for a match with Buddy Murphy. You can see Omega’s post below in response to a fan who wanted to see the two face off. Murphy chimed in on the possibility as well:

– WWE posted the following video of Alexa Bliss talking about her job as captain for the Raw Women’s Survivor Series team. You can see the post below:

