WWE News: Kenny Omega Wants to Face Buddy Murphy, Alexa Bliss Talks Women’s Team Raw For Survivor Series

– Kenny Omega said on Twitter that he’d be down for a match with Buddy Murphy. You can see Omega’s post below in response to a fan who wanted to see the two face off. Murphy chimed in on the possibility as well:

Been so impressed with @WWE_Murphy this year. Reminds me alot of @KennyOmegamanX. Would love to see the 2 of them square off one day. — Rambling S&E (@RamblingSnE) November 8, 2018

I did the weight drop thing just like Buddy for my chance. I’d love for him to get back to where he’s comfortable and face him at full power. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 8, 2018

Power is always full! Whether it’s sooner or later, this will happen!! Let’s do it! https://t.co/bsBmEBQl4p — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) November 8, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of Alexa Bliss talking about her job as captain for the Raw Women’s Survivor Series team. You can see the post below: