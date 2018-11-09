wrestling / News
WWE News: Kenny Omega Wants to Face Buddy Murphy, Alexa Bliss Talks Women’s Team Raw For Survivor Series
– Kenny Omega said on Twitter that he’d be down for a match with Buddy Murphy. You can see Omega’s post below in response to a fan who wanted to see the two face off. Murphy chimed in on the possibility as well:
Been so impressed with @WWE_Murphy this year. Reminds me alot of @KennyOmegamanX. Would love to see the 2 of them square off one day.
I did the weight drop thing just like Buddy for my chance. I’d love for him to get back to where he’s comfortable and face him at full power.
Power is always full! Whether it’s sooner or later, this will happen!! Let’s do it! https://t.co/bsBmEBQl4p
– WWE posted the following video of Alexa Bliss talking about her job as captain for the Raw Women’s Survivor Series team. You can see the post below:
As the #Raw Women’s Survivor Series Captain, @AlexaBliss_WWE knows how important her job is. #WWEBologna pic.twitter.com/vXLXUPXYqk
