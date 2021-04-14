wrestling / News

WWE News: Kenny Williams vs. Amir Jordan NXT UK Preview, Bad Bunny’s Top 10 Greatest Moments, Asuka Enjoys a Silent Sukiyaki Breakfast

April 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK Kenny Williams Amir Jordan WWE

– WWE released a preview showcasing Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams on this week’s edition of NXT UK, which youc an see below:

– WWE Top 10 spotlighted Bad Bunny’s Top 10 Greatest WWE Moments:

– Asuka shared a video where she enjoys a silent sukiyaki breakfast:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Bad Bunny, NXT UK, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading