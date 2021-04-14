wrestling / News
WWE News: Kenny Williams vs. Amir Jordan NXT UK Preview, Bad Bunny’s Top 10 Greatest Moments, Asuka Enjoys a Silent Sukiyaki Breakfast
April 14, 2021
– WWE released a preview showcasing Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams on this week’s edition of NXT UK, which youc an see below:
– WWE Top 10 spotlighted Bad Bunny’s Top 10 Greatest WWE Moments:
– Asuka shared a video where she enjoys a silent sukiyaki breakfast:
