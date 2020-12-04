wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Dunn Sells Over $1 Million in Stock, Stock Closes Down
December 3, 2020
– Kevin Dunn has unloaded a good portion of WWE stock to the tune of $1.3 million. Fightful reports that a new SEC filing made today revealed that Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock. The average price for the stock sold was $44.79 for a total of $1.343 million worth of shares.
That leaves Dunn with 73,811 worth of shares of WWE stock.
– In other stock news, WWE’s stock closed at $44.12 on Thursday, down $0.36 (0.81%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.29% on the day.
