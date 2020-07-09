wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Showcases the Greatest Kevin Nash Rivalries, Nash & Shelton Benjamin Celebrate Birthdays, Top 10 NXT GAB Moments
– Today is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s birthday. WWE celebrated the birthday of Kevin Nash, who turns 61 years old today, by showcasing his greatest rivalries on WWE Playlist. You can check out that video below.
Celebrate #BigDaddyCool’s birthday by looking back on his greatest rivalries!
Happy birthday, @RealKevinNash! 🥳 🎂 🎉
https://t.co/3Aik53BLwO
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
– For some other wrestling birthdays today besides Kevin Nash, WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin turns 45 years old. Former WWE and WCW Superstar Marc Mero turns 57 years old. Also, pro wrestling vet Salvatore Sincere turns 54. You can check out a tweet for WWE wishing Benjamin a happy birthday below.
Happy birthday to #WWERAW Superstar, @Sheltyb803! 🏆 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hct6yTVYwB
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
– WWE released a new Top 10 video for last night’s NXT The Great American Bash event. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Sheamus on How the League of Nations Was Created to Put Over Roman Reigns, Says Jamie Noble Came Up With the Idea
- Arn Anderson On the Point That He Knew WCW Was Going to End, Why He Came to That Realization
- Edge Discusses How Close He & Matt Hardy Really Were, How They Found Positives In Tense Lita Situation, Jeff Hardy Relationship
- Mick Foley Discusses How Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Bring Him to WWE Originally, How He Ended Up With Mankind Mask That Was Designed for The Undertaker