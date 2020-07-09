WWE News: Playlist Showcases the Greatest Kevin Nash Rivalries, Nash & Shelton Benjamin Celebrate Birthdays, Top 10 NXT GAB Moments

– Today is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s birthday. WWE celebrated the birthday of Kevin Nash, who turns 61 years old today, by showcasing his greatest rivalries on WWE Playlist. You can check out that video below.

– For some other wrestling birthdays today besides Kevin Nash, WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin turns 45 years old. Former WWE and WCW Superstar Marc Mero turns 57 years old. Also, pro wrestling vet Salvatore Sincere turns 54. You can check out a tweet for WWE wishing Benjamin a happy birthday below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video for last night’s NXT The Great American Bash event. You can check out that video below.