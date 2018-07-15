WWE News: Kevin Nash Not Interested in Match With Brock Lesnar, Synopsis For Tonight’s Total Bellas

– Kevin Nash posted to Twitter in response to a fan who suggested he was “sucking up” to Brock Lesnar by wishing him a happy birthday. You can see the post below, in which Nash says (rather colorfully) he doesn’t want to face Lesnar and end up with a broken neck:

Traveled with Brock when he broke in. Always liked him. Sucking up? Yeah please take me to suplex city after breaking my neck twice. Everyone always asked about a nother run. I just want to be able to jack my cock in my twilight. Hard to do with no feeling from the neck down — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 13, 2018

– Here is the synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas, which airs on E!:

“Nikki plans the bachlorette party of the her dreams with her family and friends in Paris but Brie has other plans to liven up the party; Nikki tries to hide her emotions and her anxiety from the rest of the girls about her upcoming wedding to John Cena.”