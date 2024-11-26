wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Nash Reacts to His Greatest Career Moments, New T-Shirts for Paul Heyman and Damian Priest, Superstars Watch WarGames 2023 Match
November 26, 2024 | Posted by
– In a WWE Retrospective video, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash reacted to some of his greatest career moments, including the nWo formation, the Curtain Call, and more. You can check out that video below:
– WWE Shop has new t-shirts available for Paul Heyman and Damian Priest:
The Wise Man Paul Heyman has 2 NEW tees available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE @HeymanHustle
🛒: https://t.co/RQ9Ch7UMlD pic.twitter.com/5IuPUzUePk
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) November 26, 2024
– WWE Playback featured Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and more reacting to the 2023 Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series: