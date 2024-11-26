wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Nash Reacts to His Greatest Career Moments, New T-Shirts for Paul Heyman and Damian Priest, Superstars Watch WarGames 2023 Match

November 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE In Your House Rage in the Cage Diesel Kevin Nash Image Credit: WWE

– In a WWE Retrospective video, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash reacted to some of his greatest career moments, including the nWo formation, the Curtain Call, and more. You can check out that video below:

– WWE Shop has new t-shirts available for Paul Heyman and Damian Priest:

– WWE Playback featured Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and more reacting to the 2023 Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series:

