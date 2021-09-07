WWE News: Kevin Nash Thanks The New Day for Their Tribute to The Outsiders, More Raw Video Highlights

– During last night’s Raw, New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods wore some Outsiders NWO style gear, paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Kevin Nash took note of their gear on Twitter and thanked them for the tribute.

Kevin Nash wrote, “@TrueKofi Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like.” You can see Nash’s tweet and a photo of New Day’s Outsiders gear below:

@TrueKofi Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 7, 2021

