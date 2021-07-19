wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Nash Reveals Moment He Knew WWE Would Defeat WCW, Big E On ESPN’s SportsNation
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
– Kevin Nash appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Sunday, and WWE has released a clip of Nash discussing the moment he knew WWE would defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars. You can read Robert Leighty Jr.’s full Broken Skull Sessions report at this link.
– Following his victory at WWE Money in the Bank, Big E brought the briefcase with him in an appearance on ESPN’s SportsNation. In the interview, Big E discussed winning the match, potential cash-in options and much more.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank
- Deonna Purrazzo Recalls Helping Train Simone Johnson At WWE Performance Center, The Rock Giving Them Feedback
- Note On Why Start Of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Money in the Bank Match Went to Black Feed
- Backstage Rumor on ‘Big Surprise’ Planned by WWE Tonight