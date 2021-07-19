wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Nash Reveals Moment He Knew WWE Would Defeat WCW, Big E On ESPN’s SportsNation

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Kevin Nash

– Kevin Nash appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Sunday, and WWE has released a clip of Nash discussing the moment he knew WWE would defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars. You can read Robert Leighty Jr.’s full Broken Skull Sessions report at this link.

– Following his victory at WWE Money in the Bank, Big E brought the briefcase with him in an appearance on ESPN’s SportsNation. In the interview, Big E discussed winning the match, potential cash-in options and much more.

