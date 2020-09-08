wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens and Aleister Black Battle in Raw Underground, ESPN Makes Shawn Michaels Reference During NBA Playoff Game

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens ALeister Black Raw Underground

– Kevin Owens and Aleister Black took their issues to Raw Underground on Monday night. Owens and Black battled during the backstage fight segment on tonight’s show, as you can see below:

– ESPN made a Shawn Michaels joke after the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam accidentally kicked the Boston Celtics’ Daniel Theis in the face during the two teams’ NBA playoff game on Monday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Kevin Owens, Raw Underground, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading