WWE News: Kevin Owens and Aleister Black Battle in Raw Underground, ESPN Makes Shawn Michaels Reference During NBA Playoff Game
September 8, 2020 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens and Aleister Black took their issues to Raw Underground on Monday night. Owens and Black battled during the backstage fight segment on tonight’s show, as you can see below:
.@WWEAleister & @FightOwensFight have a score to settle in #RawUnderground!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iD9rZACAnd
— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2020
– ESPN made a Shawn Michaels joke after the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam accidentally kicked the Boston Celtics’ Daniel Theis in the face during the two teams’ NBA playoff game on Monday:
Siakam turned into Shawn Michaels 😅 pic.twitter.com/rZoYmN1Fwi
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 7, 2020
