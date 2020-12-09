wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens and Ric Flair Set for The Bump Next Week, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD, Top 10 Raw Moments
December 9, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Kevin Owens and Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing as guests for next week’s episode of The Bump. You can see that announcement here:
Next Wednesday on #WWETheBump!@FightOwensFight joins us! pic.twitter.com/G8X37SOOUK
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020
– Cesaro and Adam Cole were back to play some more Uno in a new Let’s Play video from UpUpDownDown, which you can see below:
– WWE released the Top 10 Raw Moments for this week’s episode, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On AEW’s In-Ring Plans For Sting, How Sting Reacted To Company’s Handling Of His Signing
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Hoping for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Possible Backup Opponents
- Note on Another Big Segment Not Yet Announced for Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- More Details on Returning Superstar on WWE Main Event (SPOILER)