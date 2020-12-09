wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens and Ric Flair Set for The Bump Next Week, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD, Top 10 Raw Moments

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced that Kevin Owens and Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing as guests for next week’s episode of The Bump. You can see that announcement here:

– Cesaro and Adam Cole were back to play some more Uno in a new Let’s Play video from UpUpDownDown, which you can see below:

– WWE released the Top 10 Raw Moments for this week’s episode, which you can see below:

