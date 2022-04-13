WWE News: Kevin Owens Begs Sami Zayn for Help Over Ezekiel, NXT 2.0 Top 10

– Kevin Owens is distraught. Owens has grown so incredulous over Elias posing as his younger brother, Ezekiel, over on WWE Raw that he’s asking friend and SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn for help. As previously reported, Elias shared a doctored photo this week, showing him posing together with “Ezekiel” as “proof” that Ezekiel is real and he and Elias are two different people.

After Ezekiel posted the photo, Kevin Owens tweeted, “HELP ME!!! @SamiZayn” Zayn later responded, “They will try to minimize you because you speak the truth! Keep fighting the good fight!! …I must say that picture is pretty convincing though.”

