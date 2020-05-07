wrestling / News

WWE News: Lineup for Kevin Owens’ Biggest Fights, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox Make Strawberry Mousse

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– To celebrate his birthday today, WWE has released a new compilation for the WWE Network, Kevin Owens’ Biggest Fights. The compilation is hosted by Matt Camp and features the following lineup:

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn for the NXT Championship – NXT Takeover Rival
* Kevin Owens vs. John Cena – Elimination Chamber 2015
* Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship (Ladder Match) – NXT Takeover Brooklyn
* Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship (Hell in a Cell) – Hell In a Cell 2016
* Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho for the United States Championship – Wrestlemania 33
* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Ladder Match -Loser Will Be Terminated by WWE) – SmackDown, October 4, 2019
* Men’s Wargames Match – NXT Takeover Wargames 2019

– WWE released a new video where Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox make some strawberry mousse. You can check out that Superstar Home Cooking video below.

