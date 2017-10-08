WWE News: Kevin Owens Promises to Turn Shane McMahon Into a Broken Human Being, Backstage Interviews With Rusev and Hype Bros. for Hell in a Cell, and Dasha Fuentes Previews Tonight’s Show

– Kevin Owens posted the following hype tweet ahead of his Hell in a Cell match with Shane McMahon at tonight’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. Owens promised that tonight McMahon is going to leave Detroit, Michigan as a “broken human being.” Meanwhile, Owens is going to leave the show as the hero.

Last year @ShaneMcMahon returned to @WWE in Detroit as a hero. Tonight, he leaves Detroit a broken human being. Tonight, I'm the hero. #HIAC — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 8, 2017

– WWE released some new backstage interviews with Rusev and The Hype Bros. ahead of tonight’s Hell in a Cell match. You can check out those backstage promo videos below. The Hype Bros. (Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder) are set to face Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. Meanwhile, Rusev claims whoever wins tonight’s rubber match “wins at life.”

– WWE released a video featuring Dasha Fuentes promoting tonight’s Hell in a Cell event from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Tonight’s event marks a new era for WWE events in the arena, after WWE previously ran shows at the Joe Lewis Arena in Detroit.