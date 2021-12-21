wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Calls His Duo With Seth Rollins ‘SRKO,’ More Raw Video Highlights
– As previously noted, last night’s WWE Raw saw Kevin owens and Seth Rollins working together to lay out Big E and Bobby Lashley ahead of the WWE Championship mat Day 1. The two embraced and seemed to have discovered a common ground and bond.
After Raw, Kevin Owens wrote on Twitter, “We’re KO-existing! #SRKO#GoodShirt#GreatShirt” Meanwhile, Seth Rollins tweeted, “I love wrestling. I kind of am currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish. But I most certainly HATE FOOTBALL.”
You can see their tweets below:
Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. https://t.co/SyX0fIf9Kc
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2021
We’re KO-existing!#SRKO #GoodShirt#GreatShirt https://t.co/Ci8rWyTq2X
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2021
I love wrestling. I kind of am currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish. But I most certainly HATE FOOTBALL.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 21, 2021
– More video highlights are available for last night’s Raw:
