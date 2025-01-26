wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens’ ‘Cody Sucks Eggs’ Shirt Now Available, SmackDown Returns to San Antonio in June, Top 10 SNME Moments
– During last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the self-proclaimed “rightful, true WWE Champion” Kevin Owens wore a t-shirt that says, “Cody Sucks Eggs,” evoking a shirt that the late Terry Funk once wore while feuding with the father of Cody Rhodes, late Dusty Rhodes, that said, “Dusty Sucks Eggs.” Fans can now buy Owens’ shirt on WWE Shop, which you can check out below:
Cody Sucks Eggs. Check out this NEW Kevin Owens T-Shirt available at #WWEShop! #WWE@FightOwensFight
🛒: https://t.co/CBHaFH9V3V pic.twitter.com/dePV6kRttG
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) January 26, 2025
– The Frost Bank Center announced that WWE will be returning to San Antonio, Texas for Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 6. Tickets will go on sale on February 21 at 10:00 am local time.
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Moments from last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event:
