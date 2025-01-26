wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens’ ‘Cody Sucks Eggs’ Shirt Now Available, SmackDown Returns to San Antonio in June, Top 10 SNME Moments

January 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Cody Rhodes Shawn Michaels Kevin Owens Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the self-proclaimed “rightful, true WWE Champion” Kevin Owens wore a t-shirt that says, “Cody Sucks Eggs,” evoking a shirt that the late Terry Funk once wore while feuding with the father of Cody Rhodes, late Dusty Rhodes, that said, “Dusty Sucks Eggs.” Fans can now buy Owens’ shirt on WWE Shop, which you can check out below:

– The Frost Bank Center announced that WWE will be returning to San Antonio, Texas for Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 6. Tickets will go on sale on February 21 at 10:00 am local time.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Moments from last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event:

